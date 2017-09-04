Laura Ivill

What your guests say about your home and what they think might be two very different things.

Luckily, we now have eye-tracking technology and Anglian Home Improvements, the doors and windows supplier, has used it to find out what potential buyers see as their eyes flick around a room. And one thing’s for sure; clutter and mess never go unnoticed.

You might have freshened up with pot plants, but that pile of mess in the corner is what actually stands out. Here’s how to make a good first impression, whether you’re selling your house or want to get into a guest’s good books.

Clutter and mess

Women, especially, notice the unmentionable – Anglia found they spent 28 per cent of their time in the house looking at clutter (for men, it was 20 per cent). But help is at hand – the runaway success of books such as The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Condo or The Art of Discarding by Nagisa Tatsumi put you back in control. Just half an hour spent listening to an abridged audiobook will enthuse you with the prospect of decluttering.

Aromas, light and atmosphere

It goes without saying that first impressions start kerbside, so keep recycling bins and boxes well out of sight. Next, it’s that all-important “sense of arrival”. Marisa Varma, creative director at London luxury developer Harrison Varma, sets the scene in the hallway.

You probably don’t sense your home’s smell anymore. Tune into it and if there’s a strong smell of anything, it needs tackling. Never try to cover up a bad smell (damp, pets, loos) but treat it head on and air the house.

“The level of comfort and the way a property flows is defined in this space,” she says. “Think about the aromas, lighting and atmosphere. We believe a buyer decides within a matter of seconds if a property could become their next home.”

As guests step inside, you want to provoke a good reaction. If you don’t hear anything complimentary, they may be distracted by that jumble of boots and shoes or they’re trying to identify that weird smell. Aromas are so powerfully evocative (they mainline straight to our emotions) that getting this right is an instant way to win people over.

You probably don’t sense your home’s smell anymore. Tune into it and if there’s a strong smell of anything, it needs tackling. Never try to cover up a bad smell (damp, pets, loos) but treat it head on and air the house.

Afterwards, reed diffusers are one of the more subtle ways of pleasantly scenting your rooms – fewer reeds give a subtler smell. And if you loved the scent in the shop but it doesn’t work in a particular room, try a different room or a different blend.

Read more: Our Property of the Week has a bathroom tiled in vintage Playboy covers

“Scents vary enormously depending on the environment,” says Denise Leicester, the founder of ‘beyond organic’ brand, Ila. “In a light dry room, vetiver will give a warm spicy aroma, whereas in a bathroom, where it’s moist, the aroma would be woody. Trying them out is key.”

And be brave – ask a friend for their honest opinion. Look out for diffusers and candles that are made with essential oils, not chemical fragrances – Ila, The Bird Box, Neom and Alexandra Soveral are go-to brands to try.

Styling tips

For guests, you want to share your personality and good taste. The Anglian survey showed that women spent most of their time – 27 per cent – looking at decoration and furnishings, while men spent the biggest chunk of their time – 32 per cent – looking at the home’s structure and the grounds.

Guests are drawn to pictures of people, so family photos can make a good ice-breaker. On the other hand, these personal touches are distracting for home hunters.

Read more: Is Ibiza turning into one big year round party?

“When you are styling for sale, remove personal impact and draw on current trends and aspirational factors to increase the appeal,” Varma advises. “But don’t be too bland – have a few well-chosen bowls or cups and saucers. Fresh-looking food, too, is welcoming – apples and oranges for their colour and scent, or jars filled with sweets or biscuits.”

Now you’re a mind-reader, it’s time for a spot of tidying up.