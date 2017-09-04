Courtney Goldsmith

London-listed BNN Technology today requested for trading in its shares on the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) to be suspended while it investigates "serious" allegations against two of its top executives.

BNN helps European football clubs promote themselves in China's burgeoning football market, and it has partnerships with a number of clubs including Manchester City and Arsenal.

The company's chief financial officer Scott Kennedy resigned on Friday, making "a number of serious allegations" against chief executive Darren Mercer and chief operating officer Wei Qi.

The independent committee of the board of directors, which has commissioned a thorough review of the situation, said that while it does not have sufficient information to comment definitively on the allegations, it has suspended the employment of Mercer and Qi, effective immediately.

BNN said:

This leaves the company without any executive directors or suitable senior executive management to provide appropriate oversight and control of the company's operations, particularly its operations in China. Given this absence of a suitable senior executive management team...the company has requested its shares are suspended from trading on Aim with immediate effect and this will take place from 7.30am today.

The suspension will remain in place until BNN appoints suitable executive management to oversee its operations, particularly those in China, whether interim or permanent.

"The independent committee is aware that this announcement will cause great concern to our shareholders," said Harry Keiley, non-executive chairman of BNN.

"The decision to suspend two of our senior team was not taken lightly and should not be taken as an assessment of the validity, or otherwise, of these allegations. However, given the serious nature of these allegations and the source from which they have come, the independent committee feels it has no choice but to suspend the relevant individuals at this time."

