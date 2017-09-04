Frank Dalleres

European governing body Uefa has rejected calls from Spanish league chiefs to investigate Manchester City for possible breaches of its financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

Uefa is already probing Paris Saint-Germain following the Qatar-backed French club’s world record £200m signing of Brazil superstar Neymar – a deal that presents challenges to PSG’s compliance with FFP rules.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that he also requested an assessment of Abu Dhabi-owned City, who spent £220m this summer, but Uefa shot down the demands on Monday.

“There is no investigation into Manchester City with regards to FFP regulations,” Uefa said. “Any reports mentioning such an investigation are unsubstantiated.”

Tebas has taken the credit for the PSG inquiry, having complained to Uefa on behalf of Spain’s top clubs about the Parisians’ spending in the wake of Neymar’s departure from Barcelona.

He revealed on Monday that he had lodged a formal objection to City’s spending at the same time and reiterated his call for an investigation into the Premier League club.

“La Liga, the association of the best football teams in Spain, is pleased that Uefa has opened a formal investigation into financial fair play at Paris Saint-Germain,” the Spanish top division said.

“The investigation comes after La Liga formally requested these tests from PSG and Manchester City FC in August. La Liga asks Uefa to continue its investigation, taking into account PSG’s history of actions.

“In addition, La Liga asks Uefa to open a similar investigation into Manchester City.”

City and FFP

PSG and City were sanctioned in 2014 after Uefa found them to have infringed FFP rules, which broadly require clubs to break even. Both teams were fined £16m but avoided a further £33m penalty by adhering to temporary financial restrictions.

City’s revenue is the second biggest in English football, with the club generating a record £392m in 2015-16, resulting in a pre-tax profit of just under £20m.

Their summer 2017 purchases, which included £52m Benjamin Mendy and £44m Bernardo Silva from Monaco and £50m Kyle Walker from Tottenham, were partly offset by around £95m of player sales, with the most lucrative being Kelechi Iheanacho’s £25m departure for Leicester.

City are believed to be confident of their FFP compliance, a stance supported by their willingness to spend further on Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez until the £60m deal collapsed last week.

