Oliver Gill

Britain has slipped to sixth place in the geographical rankings of the world's largest pension funds.

Total assets held by the world's top 300 schemes swelled by 6.1 per cent in 2016 to $15.7 trillion. The US maintained the top spot but the UK was overtaken by Canada.

Japan was in second place, followed by the Netherlands. Norway, which only has one pension fund compared with the 134 in the US, was in fourth place, according to the research by Willis Towers Watson.

The increase in the assets managed by the world's largest pension funds followed a contraction in 2015 of 3.4 per cent.

An increasing number of global pension assets is concentrated in the top schemes. Some 43.2 per cent of assets were in the top 300, compared with 42.5 per cent in 2015.

The largest pension fund in the world is the Japan's Government Pension Investment with £1.24 trillion assets under management. Norway's mammoth sovereign fund was in second place controlling $893bn of investments.

The UK-listed firm with the biggest pension scheme was Royal Dutch Shell, although this fund was domiciled in the Netherlands. Shell was in 48th place with $67.8bn of assets, eight places ahead of BT with $63.1bn. Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds were in 60th and 62nd places with assets of $60.7bn and $56.2bn respectively.

The world's largest pension funds

Rank Fund Market Total Assets ($m) 1 Government Pension Investment Japan $1,237,636 2 Government Pension Fund Norway $893,088 3 Federal Retirement Thrift U.S. $485,575 4 National Pension South Korea $462,161 5 ABP Netherlands $404,310 6 National Social Security China $348,662 7 California Public Employees U.S. $306,633 8 Canada Pension Canada $235,790 9 Central Provident Fund Singapore $227,102 10 PFZW Netherlands $196,461

