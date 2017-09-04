Lucy White

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries “stand ready to further strengthen measures” aimed at forcing North Korea to scale back its military action, according to a statement released today.

The group, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, called North Korea's nuclear tests an “intolerable provocation” which threaten the international community.

It called on North Korea to immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in a “complete, verifiable and irreversible manner”. The statement read:

We, the G7 Leaders, condemn in the strongest possible terms the new nuclear test conducted by North Korea and express our solidarity to the countries of the region for the consequences of Pyongyang's irresponsible behaviour.

The G7 urged the UN Security Council, whose members include states such as China and Russia, to “meet its responsibilities” and adopt a new and effective resolution with stronger measures against the rogue Asian state headed by Kim Jong-un.

The UN Security Council gathered at 2pm GMT this afternoon for its second emergency meeting prompted by North Korea in a week.

