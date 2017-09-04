Uniqlo's summer sales hit by 21 days of rain in Tokyo

Helen Cahill

Uniqlo's August sales on its home turf in Japan suffered the steepest decline in six years as the weather dampened demand for its products.

Like-for-like sales fell 3.4 per cent in August, the biggest sales drop in August since 2011, when cooler weather also hit sales.

Total sales declined by 3.5 per cent, Uniqlo's parent Fast Retailing said today.

The brand said unseasonable weather had hit demand for its summer clothing ranges.

Until last month, Uniqlo was benefiting from rising like-for-like sales for four months. Its minimalist designs were popular in July, when sales rose 3.7 per cent.

But, in August, Tokyo was battered with 21 consecutive days of rain, its longest period of rain since 1977.

Retailers were not the only businesses dragged down by the rainy period, shares in companies that make ice creams and specialise in summer desserts have also been affected.