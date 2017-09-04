Prime Minister "ready to intensify" Brexit negotiations

Catherine Neilan

The Prime Minister is "ready to intensify" Brexit talks in the hope of meeting the critical October deadline, Downing Street said this morning.

Although nothing had been "formally" agreed, Theresa May was eager to see the pace of discussions move forward, the Number 10 spokeswoman said.

“We are ready to intensify negotiations. Nothing has been formally agreed, but that is something that we can discuss,” the spokeswoman told reporters. “Typically in negotiations as time goes on you see the pace pick up.”

Her comments follow reports that the UK was looking to introduce rolling talks on a week-by-week basis in the hope of breaking the deadlock over the divorce settlement amid growing fears that an agreement will not be reached in time to stop businesses triggering their contingency plans to avoid a 'cliff edge'.

Politico reported this morning that a “very senior” member of Britain’s negotiating team explored the possibility of “continuous negotiations” during talks with an EU counterpart over the last few days. The move could see British negotiators camped in Brussels semi-permanently.

Another round of talks are scheduled to take place at the end of this month, leaving little time for the two sides to agree terms for the divorce bill. Until that is done, the EU is refusing to allow the talks to be broadened out to include trade.

This week, the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) is expected to publish another position paper, outlining its stance on science and innovation.