Unexpected optimism appears to have descended on eurozone investors this month, as a survey today from research group Sentix showed an improvement in investor sentiment.

The eurozone index rose to 28.2 points from 27.7 last month, exceeding a Reuters consensus forecast of 27.4.

Part of the improvement was due to a pick-up in both Germany and the US. “The data from Germany and the United States last month was disappointing. In both regions, the trend is reversing moderately,” Sentix said.

The news comes ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)'s monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank's president Mario Draghi said earlier this year that the ECB would discuss changing its monetary policy stance in “autumn”.

Current conditions in the eurozone were not overwhelming investors, as a sub-index focused on the present climate showed confidence was down slightly on August from 40 to 39.8.

But perhaps in anticipation of a change in ECB policy, expectations for future economic developments rose from 16 to 17.3.

With the polling closing on 2 September, Sentix's results will not have reflected investors' reactions to North Korea's latest military tests.

Gold prices hit an 11-month high this morning, as investors flocked to safe haven assets after tensions between the US and North Korea continued to escalate.

The UN Security Council is due to meet later this afternoon.

