Eastern Europe's biggest budget airline Wizz Air reported another leap in passenger numbers this morning, rounding off a bumper summer for budget airlines.

Passenger traffic was just under 2.9m in August, up 24.4 per cent from 2.3m the year before.

On a 12 month rolling basis, passenger numbers were up 22.4 per cent to 26.3m.

In both measures, the rate of passenger growth exceeded that of capacity growth. The load factor for August was 95.4 per cent, higher than that overall average for the year of 91.1 per cent.

New routes were introduced last month including seven to or from ROmania and five additional Polish routes.

The airline has also gained shareholder approval to purchase 10 more Airbus A321ceo craft for its fleet, to be in use by 2019.

Wizz Air has delivered rapid growth since listing in London in 2015, with passenger numbers also soaring in July as a record holiday summer created higher demand for its flights this year.

Shares were trading down over one per cent this morning as some investors took profits following the passenger numbers update.

