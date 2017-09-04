Alys Key

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser has shaken up its top team as the firm seeks to move on from a string of problems including low sales growth.

Four senior executives will depart the maker of Durex and Cillit Bang, a representative for the company confirmed to City A.M. today.

Darrell Stein, head of information technology, will leave next month. His departure follows a cyber attack on the company which hit its finances with a cost of about £100m this year.

Stein will be replaced by Pepsi executive Seth Cohen.

Deborah Yates, senior vice president of human resources, and Roberto Funari, executive vice president of category development, are also set to leave, but will wait until the end of the year to do so.

The departure of Frederic Larmuseau, head of developing markets, was announced in July. He is set to leave at the same time as Yates and Funari, the end of year, to take over at coffee business Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

Shares in Reckitt Benckiser closed down more than one per cent today following the news.

The company has faced controversy both over the cyber attack and a lawsuit in the US, as well as claims that one of its products was linked to several deaths and diseases in South Korea, leading to a collapse of its business in that market.

The group is also increasingly changing its outlook to focus on health and hygiene.

It sold its food business in July, and completed the purchase of baby formula business Mead Johnson Nutrition earlier than expected in June.

