European grocery market grows at fastest rate for three years

The European grocery market grew at the fastest rate for three years in the second quarter, research released today has found.

Spending on everyday items climbed by 3.7 per cent in the quarter, according to data from Nielsen from 21 countries across the continent.

Till takings grew fastest in Turkey, where they were up by 14.2 per cent year-on-year, followed by Slovakia, which posted growth of 9.3 per cent.

Switzerland was the only country analysed where sales fell, down by 0.7 per cent year-on-year.

Nielsen's Olivier Deschamps said the four factors influencing growth were improving economic conditions, falling unemployment in several countries, controlled inflation levels and buoyant consumer confidence.

He said that grocery sales would continue to recover in southern Europe over the next six months, while in northern Europe, the volume of sales was expected to keep growing.