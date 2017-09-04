Oliver Gill

The US eastern seaboard is bracing itself to be savaged by a second major hurricane in a matter of weeks.

Hurricane Irma is currently in the Atlantic Ocean with experts predicting a 55-60 per cent chance it will make landfall anywhere between Florida and the mid-Atlantic coastline.

As a Category 3 storm it is only one notch below the same strength as Harvey – Category 4 – which hit Texas just over a week ago.

JLT Re said the hurricane was picking up pace as it made its way towards the Carribean with "even rare Category 5 strength possible".

It is most likely to hit north east Carribean islands first, reaching the Lesser Antilles by Saturday.

"It is hard to rule out any points on the eastern seaboard of the US right now," JLT Re said.

The consensus of model output this weekend shows highest probabilities of landfall in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. If this panned out, timing would be the middle of the week of September 11.

News that a second hurricane could be heading for the US will up the pressure on Congress to raise the debt ceiling and release billions of dollars of help those affected in Texas and Louisana by Storm Harvey.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has estimated the economic cost of Harvey could top $180bn – more than the fallout of two of the largest storms to hit the US in recent years, Katrina and Sandy.

