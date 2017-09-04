Monday 4 September 2017 1:44pm

Half of Tory members think Theresa May should resign before 2022

 
Catherine Neilan
Home Secretary Theresa May Delivers A Speech To International Police And Crime Conference
Should she stay or should she go? (Source: Getty)

Theresa May might be hoping to run for a second term, but Tory party members do not share her enthusiasm.

A new survey by ConservativeHome shows that over half of the party faithful want her out before the next election, while a further nine per cent would rather she left immediately.

Just over 36 per cent said she should not resign, which is likely down to the concerns about who would replace her.

Somerset North MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Boris Johnson might do well as bookies' favourites but are not currently seen as genuine contenders.

May indicated last week that she was minded to run as Prime Minister in the 2022 election, insisting she was here "for the long term".

Although MPs have said they are prepared to back her over the forthcoming EU Withdrawal Bill reading and vote, they have signalled a lack of support for her to stay on beyond her current term.

This morning it was reported that May is planning to unveil a raft of people-pleasing policies this month, including the "jewel" of lifting the cap on public sector pay.

