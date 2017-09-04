Alys Key

British luxury fashion brand Burberry will open a new flagship store in London's iconic shopping area of Knightsbridge.

Located near Harvey Nichols, the site at No.1 Sloane Street is part of the K1 development overseen by property developer Chelsfield.

Burberry will relocate from its current Knightsbridge home on Brompton Road where it operates twin men's and women's stores to Sloane Street.

The new store will combine both men's and women's clothing across 15,000 sq ft over four floors.

Read more: Strong Chinese growth sews up improved performance for Burberry

Chelsfield previously worked with Burberry on the creation of its Bond Street store in 2005.

“We are delighted to once again be working with Burberry, one of the UK’s leading brands, in a partnership that will see the creation of an outstanding new store within The Knightsbridge Estate’s development on the corner of Sloane Street and Brompton Road," said Elliott Bernard, chairman of Chelsfield.

"This builds on a long-standing association between the two companies and epitomizes the Chelsfield philosophy of establishing long-term relationships with exceptional and like-minded organisations."

Read more: How to live inside an Edwardian dome neighbouring Harrods

It forms part of a major project by Chelsfield, which acquired the 340,000 sq ft estate in 2010 with the intention of bringing in more luxury retailers as tenants.

Concerns over the London property market have cast a shadow over Prime Central London sites like this one over the summer, but Central London property prices are still set to rise this year. But Colliers has warned that even London’s high-class shopping scene could be vulnerable to a cooling in retail rents.