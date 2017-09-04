Lynsey Barber

Can't bare to disconnect when you're getting away on travels?

Many of us might wish for a break from being online when we jet away, but if you want to tweet, chat, email and stream to your hearts content on a flight, there's only one airline in Europe where you'll find that guaranteed.

Virgin Atlantic has become the first to offer an Internet connection on all its flights, it announced today.

The carrier has beaten rivals to the punch and Virgin's plans to offer the service to customers of all its 39 flights per day has even been achieved a year early. It worked with Gogo, a US listed firm which specialises in inflight internet connections, as well as Panasonic to make it happen.

And apparently it's a bit of a challenge. While domestic carriers find it easy picking up signal from the ground, getting it all the way across the expanses of the Atlantic ocean is more of a challenge. (They turn to satellites instead, fyi).

It's not just a nice extra for customers though. The service is an attractive extra in the cutthroat ​competition for fliers, at between £2.99 and £14.99 a pop and with 42 per cent of them taking it up, it's a nice little earner too.

“Innovation has always been in our blood and we’ve worked closely with Wi-Fi providers to develop the fastest, most reliable connection across the Atlantic, and are the first carrier to offer Wi-Fi between the UK and the Caribbean, China and Africa," said Virgin Atlantic's executive vice president for customers, Mark Anderson.

What with authorities working on bringing 4G to the London Underground, is there no where we can go to switch off anymore?