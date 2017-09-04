Monday 4 September 2017 8:14am

Crowd control at Finsbury Park and Severe delays on the entire Piccadilly Line after a signal failure at Hyde Park Corner

 
Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Spring Of Discontent As Looming Strikes Threaten The Economy
The signal failure affected the entire Piccadilly Line (Source: Getty)

Crowd control measures were in place at Finsbury Park this morning as the entire Piccadilly Line was hit by severe delays after a signal failure at Hyde Park Corner.

Transport for London warned passengers at Finsbury Park to use nearby stations and bus services instead of the Tube, and said both the Underground and Great Northern services were "very busy".

It also warned other Piccadilly Line passengers to find other ways to work.

"Trains are likely to be very crowded and journey times are much longer than usual," it said.

The delays came after engineers completing works at Hyde Park corner discovered a faulty signal, a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said. That caused the engineering team to be late handing possession of the track back to the day team.

"TfL apologises to customers for the delays to services this morning and we are working to get a good service running as quickly as possible," he added.

Read more: Leaves on the line no more: TfL sprays glue on tracks in war on vegetation

Tags

Related articles

Leaves on the line no more: TfL sprays glue on tracks in war on vegetation
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Ranked: These are the 10 most irritating Tube gripes for Londoners
Abigail Smith
Abigail Smith | Contributor

Forget the Tube – why you should be buying homes near cycle lanes and piers
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff