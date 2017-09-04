The chief executive of Novartis is stepping down

Emma Haslett

Joseph Jimenez, the chief executive of Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis, will step down next year, the company said today.

Jimenez, who has been in the role for eight years, will be replaced in February by Vas Narasimhan, currently Novartis' global head of drug development and chief medical officer.

However, the company said after Jimenez steps down at the end of January, he'll be available for "advice and support" until he retires at the end of August.

It's been a difficult few years for Novartis, which has struggled to sell a new heart drug, and is still grappling from the fallout of its $50bn buyout of the Alcon eyecare business, which it bought from Nestle in 2010, but which slumped to a $120m loss at the end of last year.

In January the drugmaker launched a $5bn (£4bn) share buyback, while Jimenez said it was considering floating, selling or spinning off Alcon - although nothing has been decided yet.

Today he said it was the "right moment" to hand over the reins of the company.

"Our strong pipeline and the strategic moves we have taken to focus the company have put Novartis on a strong path for the future. On the personal side, after 10 wonderful years in Switzerland, my family is ready to return to Silicon Valley and the US. I'm confident that Vas will be an excellent successor."

Joerg Rheinhardt, the company's chairman, added: "I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Joe's achievements as chief executive. During his tenure, Joe focused Novartis on leading global businesses, while divesting non-core divisions.

"Under his leadership the innovation pipeline was rejuvenated, and we successfully navigated the patent expirations of our two largest products. We anticipate a smooth transition as Joe built a strong leadership team and mentored his successor. Novartis will be well positioned to continue its momentum."

