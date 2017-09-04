Lynsey Barber

The chief executive of Johnson Services Group (JSG), the workwear laundry firm and former dryclearners, has announced his intention to step down after more than three decades at the company.

Chris Sander will leave early next yea and the board will begin searching for a successor.

"The board makes this announcement with a degree of sadness," said chairman Paul Moody. "It has been a genuine privilege to work with Chris; under his leadership, JSG has made enormous progress."

Sander said of his departure:

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my career as JSG has been part of my life for over 33 years. However, I will be retiring at a time when the Group is in excellent shape and very well-placed for continued growth. My successor will inherit a strong management team and devoted employees. Their talents and efforts have been the bedrock of JSG's success."

Meanwhile, the firm which earlier sold off its high street drycleaner Johnson to Timpson in an £8.25m deal, revealed a rise in revenue and profit in the first half of the year.

Revenue was up 19.3 per cent to £138m for the six months to the end of June, while profit before tax grew by 30.3 per cent to £12.9m.

JSG increased its dividend as a result, by 12.5 per cent to 0.9 pence per share, and said that full-year figures are now expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations.

Sander said: "We are well placed to exploit the opportunities that exist within our market sectors and the exceptional performance across all of our brands gives us confidence that this will continue in the second half. We therefore expect results for the full year to be slightly ahead of current market expectations."