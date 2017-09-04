Christian May

The growing influence of the millennial generation has ushered in a rush to understand them.

With 50 per cent of the world’s population being under 30, businesses are seeking to figure out the ‘millennial mindset’ for the purposes of recruitment, retention and marketing, while political parties wrestle over the prize that’s on offer if this cohort can be marshalled into the polling booth.

In a bid to cut through the assumptions and generalisations, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Shapers Survey sought the views of more than 30,000 under-30s from over 180 countries. Some of the findings are unsurprising: climate change, war and inequality dominate the list of concerns.

But the study also challenges established opinions about this generation, not least when it comes to their attitude towards work. We’re often told that millennials are less driven by money than their parents were, yet the WEF study finds that salary remains the most important criteria when considering a job.

They do value a sense of purpose (which ranks second), but opportunity for career advancement ranks ahead of work-life balance. Indeed, just 16 per cent said they would be willing to sacrifice work and salary ‘in order to enjoy life’. Interestingly, more than 80 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to move to another country in order to find a job or advance their career.

America topped the list as the most attractive global destination for work, followed by Canada with the UK in third place, ahead of Germany, Australia and Switzerland. This is good news for the UK, provided the government designs a post-Brexit immigration system that’s able to capitalise on the global desire of young people to come and work here.

As we report today, there is considerable support among Leave voters for high-skilled immigration, and the government should not be afraid to make the case for it. Our higher education sector is already a tremendous incubator of international talent, and it should become easier (not harder) for foreign graduates to stay and work in the country after finishing their studies.

There is a prize to be won in the years ahead, and it relies on the UK continuing to attract, retain and benefit from an increasingly mobile and ambitious global youth.

