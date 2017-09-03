Ross McLean

Former world No1 Maria Sharapova crashed out of the US Open after defeat by Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wildcard Sharapova, who was playing her first grand slam in 19 months after returning from a doping ban, won the first set before succumbing 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to 16th seed Sevastova.

It is the second successive year that Sevastova has reached the quarter-final at Flushing Meadows and the 27-year-old will face home favourite Slone Stephens for a place in the last four.

“The first set was very close, it could have gone either way,” said Sevastova. “She played unbelievable throughout the first and second set and I just kept fighting, running every ball and just stayed there. The emotions are high. I wanted to close it so much.”

Sharapova had only played one match since May, having returned from a 15-month drugs suspension in April, before the US Open but went on to beat world No2 Simona Halep, Timea Babos and Sofia Kenin.

But Sevastova proved a step too far as Sharapova, who is currently ranked No146 in the world, racked up 51 unforced errors compared to her opponent's 14.