Ross McLean

Holland kept alive their ambitions of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup finals with a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria at the Amsterdam Arena.

Defeat would have all but ended the hopes of Holland, who failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championship, reaching the tournament in Russia, but a double from Brighton midfielder Davy Propper and strike from former Chelsea winger Arjen Robben handed the Dutch a lifeline.

Dick Advocaat’s side sit third in Group A, four points adrift of leaders France, who could only draw 0-0 with Luxembourg in Toulouse despite chalking up a total of 34 shots, and three behind Sweden – 4-0 victors over Belarus.

A winning strike from in-form Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, ensured Belgium became the first side to join hosts Russia at the World Cup following a 2-1 win in Greece. Tottenham centre-half Jan Vertonghen was also on target.