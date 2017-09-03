Merkel forced to defend her response to refugee crisis in TV debate

Courtney Goldsmith

Chancellor Angela Merkel was forced to defend her response to the 2015 refugee crisis today in a TV debate ahead of Germany's federal election this month.

Social Democrat Martin Schulz, Merkel's main challenger, said she made a "serious mistake" when she opened Germany's boarders to around a million asylum seekers. Schulz said Merkel should have worked with European allies.

Merkel responded: “We had a very dramatic situation then...There are times in the life of a chancellor when she has to decide.”

The Social Democrats had hoped to gain some ground in this debate - the only one before the vote on 24 September. The party was still trailing behind Merkel's Christian Democratic Union by around 13 percentage points. However, a good chunk of the German public say they are still undecided.

Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders in 2015 cost her support at the time, but she has since regained ground.

During the debate, the chancellor also said Turkey should not become a member of the European Union.

“The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU,” Merkel said after Schulz said he would stop Turkey's bid to join the EU if elected chancellor.

“Apart from this, I’ll speak to my colleagues to see if we can reach a joint position on this so that we can end these accession talks,” Merkel added.

Read more: The German election and potential market reactions