Daniel Korski

I read the news of Lord Price’s resignation as trade minister over the weekend with familiar weariness. When I worked in Number 10, trade ministers used to come as frequently as buses.

While David Cameron was keen to allow all ministers time in their departments, believing Tony Blair’s frequent reshuffles had undermined his government’s effectiveness, it was hard to make this principle work for the trade job.

We just could not keep top-level CEOs interested in staying in government for more than two years.

There are probably many reasons for the revolving door. Politics and government is harder – and weirder – than many CEOs realise. You have less power as a minister than as a C-suite executive.

And you have to take into account of the view of a lot of people – not just the PM, but cabinet colleagues, the cabinet secretary, advisers, the permanent secretary in your department, select committees, backbench MPs – the list goes on.

A junior minister's craft

When you get called up by the PM and sold the job, little of this is explained. What you sign up for and what life as a junior minister actually entails is vastly different. And the CEOs who successfully make the transition from business to politics, such as David Young and Archie Norman, are rare.

So every couple of years I had to explain to a new CEO, just ennobled and eager to take possession of a ministerial box, what UKTI was about, what export credit reforms we had attempted and what policy issues remained unresolved.

And every one of the trade ministers I worked with sought to pursue a new and different set of reforms.

Let us entrust overseas Chambers of Trade to help UK firms, said one minister.

No, said his successor, let’s not. Every couple of years we had a new set of reforms that upended the previous reforms we had just agreed.

And no matter what we did, the export numbers didn’t budge. Now, even with the pound losing 15 per cent of its value since last year against other currencies, the real-terms value of exports has only seen a very modest rise.

Trade in a post-Brexit era

While we were in the EU it mattered, of course, but wasn’t critical to our economic success.

Now, on course to leave the Single Market and with little clarity over how much access we can have after Brexit to the EU’s markets or whether access granted through the EU’s existing trade agreements with third parties will remain, the issue takes on a much greater importance.

So how best to use the latest departure of a trade minister? First, the government needs to be a bit more realistic about how long trade deals will take and what they will look like.

The fantasies of yesteryear need to give way to realism. A buccaneering spirit is not a strategy.

Second, we need to stop fetishising exports. In modern, complex supply chains, distinguishing between exports and imports is hard.

BMW imports parts from Eastern Europe, assembles them in Birmingham and then ships them out to overseas markets.

Imports and exports go together. To export more we also need to have more to offer.

Thankfully, we have great industries – such as higher education, cars, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and business services including financial services. But each of them needs to make sure they are as innovative as possible.

And that means active government support – to update regulations, upgrade infrastructure, ensuring lending to firms, investing in core research and ensuring access to the required workforce.

There is much talk of an active industrial strategy, but I still see a lot less actual activism than what we did in the Cameron administrations.

If ministers looked themselves in the proverbial mirror, could they really say they are providing British businesses with what they need?

Finally, I have concluded that until we are willing – and have the right candidate – to make a top-flight chief executive the secretary of state for trade, we should instead appoint more CEOs as UK ambassadors, allowing them to use their salesmanship in key markets, instead of navigating Whitehall and cooking up policy.

Rather than immediately search for a big-name CEO to replace Lord Price, the government would do well to use the opportunity of his departure to make sure its overall strategy is right.