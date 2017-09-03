Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Chris Froome will begin the final week of the Vuelta a Espana with a lead of more than a minute after he tightened his grip on the red jersey on stage 15.

Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won his second stage of this year’s race, soloing to the summit finish in the Sierra Nevada after catching another Briton, Orica-Scott’s Adam Yates, in the final 4km.

Froome finished fifth, 47 seconds back, but with the same time as title rival Esteban Chaves and six seconds ahead of 2010 Vuelta winner Vincenzo Nibali, who now trails the Team Sky rider by one minute and one second ahead of Monday’s final rest day.

Italian Nibali, of Astana, is more than a minute ahead of Froome’s next closest challengers, Russian Ilnur Zakarin of Katusha-Alpecin and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb with six stages remaining.

“It’s an amazing feeling to still be the leader and to have survived a stage like today,” said Froome, who is aiming to become only the third man to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same season.

“If anyone had said this would be the situation going into the second rest day I would have definitely taken that “I’m really happy with it and looking forward to the time trial [on Tuesday].”

Yates, who finished 22nd, admitted he may have attacked too early.

“I tried my best so I can't be disappointed with that,” he said. “I’m tired now but we will rest up and go again in a few days. It didn’t work out today but I am sure it will in the future.”

Read more: Froome sees Vuelta a Espana lead cut after crashing twice