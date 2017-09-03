Southern Rail strikes expected to weigh on Go-Ahead Group results

Alys Key

The owner of beleaguered network Southern Rail reports its annual revenues this week.

Rail and bus operator Go-Ahead Group has faced one problem after another as repeated strikes on Southern Rail weigh on its business.

In November last year, there was already a £38m bill from industrial action so far.

Now analysts expect that the company will report a four per cent drop in revenues for Govia Thameslink Railway, its joint venture with Keolis, the unit which includes Southern.

Passengers were recently given the option of automatic reimbursements for disruption on the services.

Go-Ahead also recently lost the London Midlands franchise, which will not be factored into Thursday's results but which some analysts saw as a marker of the business's struggles.

"This will do little to dispel concerns about the group's long-term future in the industry, even though these are unfounded, in our view," said Gerard Khoo at Liberum.

"However, although operationally and financially successful, the franchise's contribution to group earnings was modest in absolute terms, and we had included no contribution beyond the end of the current franchise anyway."

The company is now focusing on bidding for the South Eastern franchise.

