Ross McLean

Bath head coach Tabai Matson insisted a downright refusal to be bullied was the foundation for his side’s 27-23 victory over Leicester – their first Premiership triumph at Welford Road for 14 years.

Fit-again Manu Tuilagi scored to put Leicester 8-0 up, only for Bath to retaliate with a double from centre Max Clark and a further touchdown from England wing Semesa Rokoduguni before half-time.

Leicester debutant Jonny May hit back with a brace of his own late on but, despite the visitors seeing three of their players shown yellow cards in the closing stages, Bath held on.

“You expect to be bullied at Welford Road and we stood up to them physically and then took our chances,” said Matson.

“The forward pack gave a great platform for us and we’ll walk away and realise what a significant performance this is. We realise we can be physical away from home and it’s our endeavour to compete that is important.”

Leicester head Matt O’Connor cut a disgruntled figure after the Tigers, who claimed a losing bonus point, failed to win their opening game of the season for the first time since 2011. He said: “We gave Bath too big a start. We had chances to get scoreboard pressure in the first 20 minutes but we didn’t take them.”

England hopeful Tuilagi notched his first Premiership try since the opening day of last season in his maiden competitive Leicester game for eight months, although Wales-born Clark and then Rokoduguni soon took centre stage.

It proved a frustrating day for Leicester and England fly-half George Ford against his former club as he missed kicking opportunities off the tee, while Bath coped with the sin-binning of Kahn Fotuali’i, Matt Garvey and Matt Banahan.

Bath collected four points from the clash, which puts them sixth in the early league table. Saracens lead the way after thrashing Northampton 55-24 on Saturday, followed by Newcastle, Wasps, London Irish and Gloucester.