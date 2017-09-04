Lucy White

Quarterly reports may soon be a thing of the past for all listed companies, as the Investment Association (IA) today revealed the number of companies producing such papers is on the decline.

The trade body launched a campaign 18 months ago calling on all listed businesses to stop publishing quarterly reports and earnings guidance. It said the practice caused businesses to engage in “short term behaviour, such as managing the business to meet quarterly targets rather than developing their long term strategies”.

Now more than 40 per cent of FTSE 100 companies and 60 per cent of FTSE 250 companies no longer issue quarterly reports to shareholders, a 19 per cent and 25 per cent decline respectively on October last year.

“Quarterly reports are damaging in that they encourage a short term focus, add to the already over-burdensome corporate reporting requirements and further divert corporate management towards managing investors' expectations instead of managing their businesses,” said John Hunter, chairman of the UK Shareholders' Association.

The call by the IA to outlaw quarterly reports was part of its Productivity Action Plan, which aims to “boost UK productivity through long term investment and enhanced investor stewardship”.

The trade body also published “long term reporting guidance”, which set out guidelines for company reporting on productivity, capital allocation and culture, and created a “stewardship reporting framework” to help asset managers report on their stewardship activities.

“The UK’s productivity puzzle is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. Solving it is crucial to closing the gap with our major international rivals and to helping the UK become more competitive on the global stage,” said the IA's chief executive Chris Cummings.

“Stronger, more productive businesses are more likely to deliver the long-term investment returns for the millions of people whose savings and investments are managed by our industry.”

Overall, the IA has completed more than half the recommendations it set out for the asset management industry to take and is on track to complete the remaining actions by 2019.

Those still to come include guidance on how long-term investment principles can better be incorporated into investment mandates, and developing a standardised approach across the asset management industry for calculating average holding periods.

