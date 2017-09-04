MPs prepare for showdown over EU Withdrawal Bill

Helen Cahill

MPs will return to forging the UK's path to Brexit this week as the House of Commons returns from the summer recess to debate the EU Withdrawal Bill.

With the second reading of the bill on Thursday, and the vote the following Monday, the government has been pressuring potential Tory rebels to support the legislation which will transfer EU law onto the UK's statute books.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph yesterday, First Secretary of State Damian Green warned Conservatives against derailing the bill, saying a rebellion risked handing power to the Labour party.

"No Conservative wants a bad Brexit deal, or to do anything that increases the threat of a Corbyn government," he said.

However, Conservative MP and Remain campaigner Anna Soubry hit back, writing that such threats were "outrageous", adding that any efforts to block amendments to the bill "amounts to a trouncing of democracy and people will not accept it."

Brexit secretary David Davis aimed his criticism squarely at the Labour party, writing in the Sun that the party was intending to "delay, bog down, and defeat" the bill.

"Their only motivation is the pursuit of chaos," he said.

The political sparring over the terms of Brexit comes as new research reveals public attitudes towards immigration, which will be one of the most hotly contested aspects of Britain's departure from the bloc.

Seven in ten Leave voters would support freedom of movement for skilled EU workers, according to research by the think tank British Future. The majority of the public (64 per cent) would, however, like to see levels of low-skilled immigration reduced.

The figures prompted Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan to call for a more multi-faceted approach to immigration policy.

"This research shows that the immigration debate is much more nuanced than it is often portrayed, that people do appreciate the benefits immigration can bring," Morgan said. "But it is also clear that a discussion on community cohesion and integration must sit alongside the wider immigration debate."

Responding to the research, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said the government's overall net migration target was a "deeply discredited policy" and that the UK should adopt a two-tier system, differentiating between high- and low-skilled workers.

Writing in today's City A.M., Andrew Parmley, the Lord Mayor of London, said the capital must remain an "international city" that welcomes "talented individuals" from across the world.

He cited research by the City of London Corporation, which found 15 per cent of London workers were from the EU, and nine per cent came from other international locations.

By comparision, across the UK as a whole, five per cent of jobs were held by workers from the EU and three per cent were from non-EU nations.

Meanwhile, the Labour party has attempted to solidify its position on key Brexit issues. Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer used an appearance on the BBC's Andrew Marr show yesterday to reiterate his position that the UK should stay in the customs union and the Single Market while it transitions towards independence from the EU.

However, rifts between Labour figures were exposed when Caroline Flint, Labour's shadow energy secretary, said the party must not take a position that voters would regard as a reversal of the country's decision in June last year.

Her comments were in opposition to the stance taken by Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson last week, when he suggested the UK should remain in the Single Market.

Speaking to Andrew Marr about Watson's position, Flint said: "I totally disagree with that, I disagree it can be a permanent position, because we are leaving the European Union."