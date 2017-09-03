Courtney Goldsmith

Sir David Ramsden is slated to take up his position as the Bank of England's (BoE) deputy governor for markets and banking tomorrow.

The BoE announced Ramsden's appointment following the resignation of Charlotte Hogg, the former deputy governor who left the Bank in March after failing to declare a potential conflict of interest.

Ramsden will also take up the reins of the Bank's interest rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) at a time when its top economists are split over the right level of interest rates.

On monetary policy, Ramsden is expected to fit in on the more moderate end of the scale.

Described as a "true civil servant", Ramsden served the Treasury as chief economic adviser from 2007 and was a member of the department's board.

