Today's City Moves cover asset managers, global markets and health law. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

ICG

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), the FTSE 250-listed specialist asset manager, has appointed Stephen Welton as a non-executive director. Stephen has been chief executive of BGF since its launch in 2011. Under his leadership, and with a capital base now of £2.5bn and 9 regional offices, BGF has grown to become the most active provider of growth capital for small and mid-sized companies across the UK. Stephen has more than 25 years’ experience in the development capital and private equity industry. He joined BGF after 10 years with CCMP Capital, an international private equity firm (formerly JP Morgan Partners). As an investor he has worked with growth companies around the world, most recently as chairman of Edwards, the global engineering group headquartered in the UK. Before this, he was chairman and CEO of TV Travel Shop prior to its successful sale to a US multinational media group.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking has appointed Steven Saywell, hitherto global head of FX strategy, to a newly created sales role focusing on the bank’s top institutional clients. Steven will be replaced by Michael Sneyd, currently a global macro quantitative strategist at the bank, who also keeps his existing role. As global markets senior content liaison, Steven will focus on driving the uptake of BNP Paribas’ global markets research, including economics and markets strategy across all asset classes, among the bank’s top institutional clients at the investment committee level. The new role is a key part of a wider initiative by the bank’s global markets division to do more with its top institutional clients including investment managers, banks, insurance companies and financial sponsors. Steven started working in financial markets in 1996. He joined BNP Paribas as global head of FX strategy in 2011, prior to which he was chief currency strategist at Citigroup.

McDermott

International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce it has welcomed Sharon Lamb as partner in its growing health practice group in London. Sharon joins from Capsticks where she was head of that firm’s healthcare practice. Sharon is recognised by clients as well as legal directories for her expertise in the healthcare legal landscape. She has extensive experience in leading large and complex healthcare projects and contractual arrangements – these include procurements, competition clearances, trust mergers, accountable care systems, and integrated and shared working arrangements. She has an in-depth understanding of the provision of healthcare services for and with the UK National Health Service.

