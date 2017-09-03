Lucy White

Luxury winter sports travel agent Ski Solutions is set to stay on-piste as it scooped an investment of more than £6m from private equity firm Mobeus.

The London-based business, which has grown at a rate of more than 20 per cent each year over the past three years, wants to further expand its winter programme and also break into the summer activities market.

Founded in 1986, Ski Solutions was the first independent travel agent dedicated to skiers. It is now headed by Craig Burton, who led a management buyout in 2010.

“We see this as an exciting platform investment enabling us to bring the Ski Solutions luxury experience, including expert advice and excellence in client service, to a much broader range of activity holidays,” said Mobeus partner Ashley Broomberg.

“The company caters to a very attractive demographic of affluent customers, who are increasingly looking for active holidays with comfort which are tailor-made to their requirements.”

Mobeus, which has taken a majority stake in Ski Solutions, will provide “significant follow-on funding” to pay for bolt-on acquisitions.

Already the business has kick-started its buy-and-build plan, acquiring Bspoke Tours in October 2014 and Cycling for Softies a year later to establish its summer activities.

John Wimbleton, a travel industry executive with more than 35 years’ experience at businesses such as Tui Travel and Scott Dunn, joins as chairman.

The deal is Mobeus's fifth from its debut £166m institutional fund, which marked the firm's move away from venture capital trusts, and brings the total sum invested to more than £40m in just over a year.

