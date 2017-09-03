Frank Dalleres

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, for so long one of the most vocal proponents of financial fair play (FFP), has called for the regulations to be scrapped, arguing that they have been rendered worthless.

Wenger’s comments come after Paris Saint-Germain were accused of flouting FFP rules in their signing of Brazil star Neymar from Barcelona and teenage Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

“I wanted FFP initially but now I think it should be scrapped,” Wenger told French television. “You should not have a rule that cannot be imposed.”

Barcelona accused Qatar-backed PSG of using “financial doping” to sign Neymar from them against their will, effectively buying him out of his contract in Spain for a world record sum of £200m.

Further doubts about PSG’s commitment to FFP, which broadly requires clubs to break even, were raised by their signing of Mbappe last week in a complex deal that involves a one-year loan followed by a £166m transfer next summer.

European governing body Uefa responded by announcing on Friday that it would be investigating PSG’s transfer activity.

Wenger hinted that he had given up on FFP in the wake of Neymar’s signing last month, saying: “Once a country owns a club, everything is possible.”

Two years ago, the Gunners boss warned that Uefa’s softening of FFP rules represented a death knell. “I thought it would happen but now it is not possible,” he said.

The Frenchman, who has an economics degree, has been a noted advocate of financial regulation in football, saying in 2012: “You should just get the resources you generate. That will determine the real size of the club.”

