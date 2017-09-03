Berkeley Group's pay package set to cause controversy at AGM

Helen Cahill

Berkeley Group faces a possible kick-back from shareholders this week as it seeks approval for one of the most extravagant executive payouts in British history.

The high-end property developer intends to hand its boardroom bosses £92m in long-term share bonuses, with chariman Tony Pidgley in line for £29.2m and chief executive Rob Perrins set to receive £28m.

However, shareholder advice group Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) has recommended investors reject the pay packages at Berkeley Group's annual general meeting (AGM) this week.

Berkeley Group is seeking to reward its bosses after they exceeded targets in 2016. The executives were promised 19.6m shares for hitting targets over a 10-year period; the shares are now worth a total £725m.

Investors have been advised that the payout is excessive, but the vote will be non-binding.

The vote comes after Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to publicly name firms which were subjected to a shareholder revolt over high pay. Firms would be put on a register if at least one fifth of shareholders disapproved of executives' pay.

"These reforms are good for business and good for workers – because everyone has an interest in firms being incentivised to take the right long-term decisions," she said.