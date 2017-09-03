Lynsey Barber

World leaders have joined in condemnation of North Korea, which has raised tensions with fresh nuclear tests and claims of a successful hydrogen bomb that is "missile-ready".

Read more: North Korea says another nuclear test has been a "perfect success"

US President Donald Trump called the country a "rogue nation".

"North Korea has concluded a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the Unites States," he tweeted.

"North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and ambarassemetn to China, which us trying to help but with little success."

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" he added.

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Read more: Trump: "Talking to North Korea not the answer"

French President Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel jointly condemend the "new dimension of provocation" and urged a strong response from the UN.

“The President of the Republic calls on the members of the United Nations Security Council to quickly react to this new violation by North Korea of international law,” Macron said in a statement.

“The international community must treat this new provocation with the utmost firmness, in order to bring North Korea to come back unconditionally to the path of dialogue and to proceed to the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic programme.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, general Yukiya Amano, condemned the tests, saying they were in "complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community".

We'll keep you updated with the latest responses as they come in,