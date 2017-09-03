Sunday 3 September 2017 1:03pm

North Korea's H-bomb: How world leaders Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and more are reacting to nuclear test escalation

 
Lynsey Barber
Japan Reacts To North's Latest Nuclear Test
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un was pictured with what is claimed is a hydrogen bomb (Source: Getty)

World leaders have joined in condemnation of North Korea, which has raised tensions with fresh nuclear tests and claims of a successful hydrogen bomb that is "missile-ready".

Read more: North Korea says another nuclear test has been a "perfect success"

US President Donald Trump called the country a "rogue nation".

"North Korea has concluded a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the Unites States," he tweeted.

"North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and ambarassemetn to China, which us trying to help but with little success."

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" he added.

Read more: Trump: "Talking to North Korea not the answer"

French President Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel jointly condemend the "new dimension of provocation" and urged a strong response from the UN.

“The President of the Republic calls on the members of the United Nations Security Council to quickly react to this new violation by North Korea of international law,” Macron said in a statement.

“The international community must treat this new provocation with the utmost firmness, in order to bring North Korea to come back unconditionally to the path of dialogue and to proceed to the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic programme.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, general Yukiya Amano, condemned the tests, saying they were in "complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community".

We'll keep you updated with the latest responses as they come in,

