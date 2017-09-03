Alys Key

The company behind Have I Got News For You, Dinner Date, and new Noel Edmonds show Cheap Cheap Cheap increased profits last year, bolstered by a stable of popular programmes.

Hat Trick Productions increased pre-tax profits from £640,000 in 2015 to £917,000 in the year to 31 December 2016.

Revenue jumped to £28.7m, up from £17.6m the previous year.

The company noted that renewals of existing shows ensured a strong pipeline for 2017, with Have I Got News For You about to enter its 53rd series.

ITV dating show Dinner Date was also recommissioned for a seventh series this year, as was the new format version of Room 101, fronted by Frank Skinner.

The company also holds investments in Plum Productions, which makes factual programming such as Amazing Spaces Shed of the Year, as well as Emporium Productions which produces documentaries like Inside The Freemasons.

In documents filed at Companies House, Hat Trick said that its investment strategy is based on backing early-stage production companies to help them "reach their full potential more quickly than they might otherwise be able to do."

