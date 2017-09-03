The former boss of Waitrose, Lord Price, has quit as a UK government trade minister after just a year in the role.
Charged with promoting Britain as a global exporter and trade policy, Price has departed to pursue business and writing interests.
Read more: May's "secret" £50bn Brexit bill "nonsense" says David Davis
The surprise departure comes at a crucial time for the department for international trade, which is focused on forging new trade deals with the rest of the world after Brexit.
International trade minister Greg Hands will takeover the policy responsibilities of Price, including getting the Trade Bill through parliament. And Mark Garnier will beome minister for investment, overseeing foreign direct investment in the UK and UK investment overseas.
Read more: Frosty Barnier-Davis exchange sparks City fear over trade deal delay
"I previously said I would be working within government for a time-limited period, and will now be leaving to pursue my wider business and writing interests, while continuing to advocate the UK’s global trade ambitions," said Price.
International trade secretary Liam Fox thanked Price and welcomed Hands to the new role.