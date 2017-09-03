Lynsey Barber

Suggestions that Theresa May has "secretly" agreed a final Brexit divorce bill with Europe of £50bn have been called rubbished by the man leading negotiations.

Brexit secretary David Davis called the report "nonsene" speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

"We'll still be paying something," he said, but not in the "medium to long-term" and that the department is "still going through legal arguments" and is doing so "line-by-line".

"We are a country that meets our international obligations. It's best to leave on amicable terms. There are issues if you just walk away," he said, adding that the UK is seeking a "smooth sensible amicable exit that leaves us and the EU in a good position".

According to a report in the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister is quietly preparing to approve a bill that would see the UK pay between £7bn and £17bn a year to the EU for three years after Britain leaves in 2019.

Reports of a €40bn (£36bn) bill earlier this summer were also dismissed by Number 10.

Labour MP and supporter of anti-Brexit group Open Britain, Chuka Umunna, slammed the government's lack of honesty.

“As the negotiations flounder, the government is failing to be honest about the divorce bill because they know it will make a mockery of the promise that Brexit will free up £350m extra per week for the NHS," ohe said.