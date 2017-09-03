Lynsey Barber

Businesses in West Sussex, Greater Manchester and Bristol are among the first in the UK which will get to use superfast broadband in a new £200m pilot project.

Fresh funding has gone to the six areas, which also include Aberdeenshire, Warwickshire and Coventry, to get full-fibre broadband with speeds of up to one gigabit per second (gbps) to businesses, schools and hospitals.

The pilot will give £10m to each project in the first step of the multimillion pounds promised to get Britain connected by the chancellor Philip Hammond in the Spring Budget.

Just two per cent of households in the UK have access to so-called full-fibre broadband, which brings high-speed cables straight to the premises, and the country lags behind its counterparts in the EU. Current fibre broadband connections use copper cables for the last leg from street cabinet to home.

"We want to see more commercial investment in the gold standard connectivity that full fibre provides, and these innovative pilots will help create the right environment for this to happen," said minister of state for digital Matt Hancock.

"To keep Britain as the digital world leader that it is, we need to have the right infrastructure in place to allow us to keep up with the rapid advances in technology now and in the future."