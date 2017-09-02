Oliver Gill

Fiat Chrysler is not working on a deal to sell itself, nor has it received any offers, boss Sergio Marchionne said at today's Italian Formula One Grand Prix.

Instead, the car maker is ploughing on with executing its business plan to 2018, Reuters reported.

"No," said Marchionne in response to a question whether an approach had been made to buy the firm, or whether there was an offer on the table.

China's Great Wall Motor has said it is interested in Fiat but is yet to hold talks with the firm.

Marchionne said he wants to continue with plans to "purify" the business by spinning off certain arms, such as its components division.

He said: “There are activities within the group that do not belong to a car manufacturer, for example, the components businesses. The group needs to be cleared of those things,”

Fiat is not planning to spin off luxury marques Maserati and Alfa Romeo at this time, Marchionne said.

“The way we see it now, it’s almost impossible, if not impossible, to see a spin-off of Alfa Romeo/Maserati, these are two entities that are immature and in a development phase."

However, he did not rule out the chance the pair could be separated after he finishes his tenure with the firm that lasts until April 2019.

“If there is an opportunity in future, it would certainly happen after I‘m gone. It won’t happen while Marchionne is around,” he said.

