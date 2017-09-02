Oliver Gill

Around 50 lawyers and staff are set to see their jobs saved as Scottish firm Thorntons swooped in to save rival Pagan Osborne.

All 123 staff of Pagan Osborne, which has roots tracing back 250 years, will be transferred to Thorntons immediately.

But administrators from FRP Advisory warned there will be redundancies, meaning more than half of the firm's jobs are to go.

Pagan Osborne operated out of five offices in Edinburgh and Fife, three of which will be closed.

One of Scotland's leading law firms, Thorntons has 48 partners employing 400 staff across 10 offices. It also has a long history, having been founded in 1857.

“Pagan Osborne was a long-standing, highly respected firm with a high profile in Fife and Edinburgh. Our priority will be to provide a seamless transition for clients and to preserve the maximum number of jobs," said Craig Nicol, joint managing partner of Thorntons.

"We will be in contact with all Pagan Osborne clients imminently and I would seek to reassure them that they will receive continuity of service from the newly-enlarged Thorntons team for their legal or property matters in the coming days and weeks.”

