British steel firm Liberty House is to invest A$1.3bn (£800m) into Australian steel-making capacity after saving doomed steel firm Arrium.

Sanjeev Gupta, Liberty's chief executive, visited the plant in Whyalla yesterday, promising a 100-day review to transform operations.

Liberty bought a number of Tata Steel's specialty steel plants in the UK last year. It was also a frontrunner in the battle to save Tata's Port Talbot plant.

Arrium collapsed in April 2016 under A$2.8bn of debt with creditors rejected a bailout from private equity firm GSO Capital that would have seen them recover no more than 55 cents on the dollar of their claims.

Gupta told Australian media that despite the plant being left dormant for 18 months he was confident things could be turned around. He said:

I saw an asset which was misunderstood, underappreciated and I saw a discussion going on about how to transition to its close so that the impact on the town was minimised — I was shocked.

He told the Australian Financial Review on Friday of short-term plans to increase the steel plant’s capacity and hike output in order to meet the demand for a 10-year pipeline of new infrastructure projects in Australia including highways, bridges and airports.

