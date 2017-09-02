Joe Hall

...And breathe. The summer transfer window is firmly shut, freeing football fans to put aside tracking players' private jet routes or sleuthing their Instagram "likes" for clues of their intentions and instead go back to paying attention to the actual football.

Ah, it's the international break. So there's still more time to reflect on another summer of spending that has gazumped all previous records.

Here's 11 charts summing it all up:

1. Premier League clubs set a new spending record

Premier League clubs forked out £1.4bn on new players this summer — a 23 per cent increase on the previous window record of £1.17bn. Not only is that a summer spending high, it's more than clubs have ever spent across an entire season including the January window.

2. Europe's other top leagues didn't even get close

Premier League clubs routinely rule the roost in Deloitte's annual Money League largely thanks to their unrivalled £8bn broadcast income, so it's no surprise to see its clubs flex their financial muscle over Europe's other big leagues to such a crushing extent.

3. "Fella, don't talk about spend, talk about net spend..."

Yet despite the lavish outlay, the division's net spend - expenditure minus income - actually decreased compared to last year.

4. So it's technically not "silly money" after all

In fact, Deloitte found that transfer spending has only grown in line with clubs' income.

4. Manchester City do what they do best

“One of the reasons I came here is that I knew how much work they are doing with the young players,” said Pep Guardiola when he was appointed Manchester City manager last year. “The fans need the players who grew up in the academy, because they feel something special about those players.”

In the mean time, let's spend a record £220m on new signings and raid Europe's breakthrough team last season (Monaco) for their best young players.

5. Chelsea - yes, Chelsea - were the Premier League's biggest selling club

As well as sending a small expeditionary force out on loan, Chelsea raised £109m from player sales this summer after spinning big profits on Bertrand Traore, Nathan Ake, Nathaniel Chalobah and Nemanja Matic.

6. Arsenal come out quids in

Yet the Blues still spent more than they earned unlike Arsenal, who were one of five clubs to finish with a profit in their transfer dealings. In contrast to anyone who has paid for a ticket to Emirates Stadium, Arsenal exited the window with cash left over having only spent money on one player this summer — Alexandre Lacazette who arrived for £46m from Lyon.

7. English clubs were the biggest beneficiaries

Nearly half of all the money spent by England's top tier — 47 per cent at £667m to be precise — stayed within the country. French clubs were the next biggest beneficiaries receiving £215m, followed by Spain with £131m and Italy with £118m.

8. ...But not much made it down to the lower leagues

Not much sign of trickle down economics here. Collectively, the 48 teams in League One and League Two received just £950,000. The Championship fared better, receiving just shy of £100m from 14 sales to the Premier League. Still, that represented just seven per cent of all Premier League expenditure.

9. Monaco was the hottest summer destination

More Premier League money made its way to Monaco than reached the entire Football League this summer. Real Madrid, Ajax, Benfica and Roma were also popular European shopping destinations.

10. Premier League players were not popular in Europe

European clubs weren't particularly generous in return. Of the £770m generated from player sales by Premier League clubs, 76 per cent came from fellow competitors or clubs in the Championship.

11. The vast majority of Premier League players left for nothing

Over 70 per cent of all players moved on by top flight teams this summer were either released on a free or loaned. Only 19 players were sold for a fee in excess of £10m.