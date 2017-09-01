Joe Hall

Uefa have placed lavish spenders Paris Saint-Germain under formal investigation after deals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe raised questions over their compliance with financial fair play (FFP) rules.

The Qatar-owned French club smashed the world transfer record in this summer's transfer window with a £200m move for Barcelona's Neymar.

And they added to their summer spending receipt this week by signing Monaco's teenage sensation Mbappe on loan, with the option to buy him in a year's time for up to £175m.

Read more: How can PSG buy Neymar and meet FFP? A lawyer explains

Last season's Ligue 1 runners up were reported to have consulted European football governing body Uefa on their FFP requirements ahead of completing the Mbappe deal, while chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the club would have no issue.

In an unprecedented move, Uefa have announced that the club's high profile transfer activity has prompted them to begin an official probe of the French club.

"The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity," said Uefa in a statement.

"In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.

Read more: Whatever happened to financial fair play? Neymar, the Premier League and why this summer's spending spree comes from a position of security

"UEFA considers Financial Fair Play to be a crucial governance mechanism which aims to ensure the financial sustainability of European club football."

While Uefa does not dictate on individual transfers, FFP rules restrict clubs to a maximum loss over a three-year period of €30m.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously fallen foul of Uefa when they were fined €60m and had their permitted Champions League squad size reduced from 25 to 21 players, after a sponsorship deal with Qatar's tourist body was deemed to have been sold at an inflated value.