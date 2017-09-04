Do or die: How to turn your company around

Joerg Nuernberg

Change. It’s something all leaders say they constantly embrace – but what are the rules when it really needs to happen?

I joined Publicitas (now NewBase) – the international media and marketing consultancy – because something (lots) had to change.

For over 100 years our near-monopoly meant we waited for clients to call us. Even if there was one poor year, there was a collective sense that “it’s fine – next year will be better”.

The fact is, it wouldn’t. We were losing ground to digital competitors. Our passive culture needed reversing. Something had to happen.

But here’s the thing. To achieve real change, the worst thing you can do is actually call it “change”.

The only way for change to happen is through communication – and not by spelling out what needs to happen, but explaining the consequences of not doing it.

Separate the wheat from the chaff

We were in a battle for survival. We needed to take out the chainsaw.

Yes, there would be the 30 per cent of staff that immediately understood the vision, and there would be a further 30 per cent that reactively followed, but there would also be the rest that weren’t interested. These had to go.

If I’m honest, in the beginning I didn’t care how people felt. Leaders can get too consumed trying to keep everyone happy. That said, it’s important to recognise that this strategy needs to adapt.

When I could see the light at the end of the tunnel, I knew staff needed to be taken on an empowerment journey – to be more comfortable making proactive decisions.

Honesty is the best policy

Today, our staff answer 10 questions monthly about how they are feeling, or what can be done to help them do their jobs better.

Anyone can phone or email me at any time, and we have an app where staff can ask me questions about anything. My promise is to always reply, but reply truthfully: like “no – we’re not getting office fruit – you can buy your own.”

Put your money where your mouth is

Doing a management buyout can be a show of confidence. When staff can see that their managers have put their money where their mouth is, it’s empowering. This trickles down into the business by building a culture where people can fail (as long as they learn), because they’ve been given permission to.

For some, empowerment can be uncomfortable because it means taking on more responsibility.

If people are leaving because of this, it’s a loss you should be willing to accept. In their place, make sure you hire people that are up for taking the business forward.

Stick to your guns

The journey is always ongoing. You always need to know exactly who is doing what job and why – and this needs constant control.

But by looking at what you need to do, digging in, and getting on with it, you will notice the change. Leadership, especially change leadership isn’t easy. It’s hard.

You’ve got to stick to what you know is right, but you’ve also got to keep your ear to the ground, and know when your staff are nearing breaking point.

But, if my years of experience have taught me anything, it’s that staff can take a lot more than you often realise – as long as you bring them with you.

Change: it’s about having the toolbox, but looking at it carefully, and deciding what needs taking out first.