The chances of the UK leaving the European Union without a deal are slimming, according to a new poll of economists.

The median probability of a “no deal” in a Reuters survey of economists this week was 25 per cent, down from 30 per cent six weeks ago.

The poll found that economists believe a free trade deal is the most likely outcome of Brexit.

The second most likely outcome was seen as a “no deal”, and the third most likely is that the UK would be a member of the European Economic Area.

Remaining inside the EU, in defiance of last year’s referendum, is seen as the fourth most likely outcome.

This week’s Brexit discussions ended with a tense press conference hosted by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who said the two sides remain “quite far from being able to say that sufficient progress has taken place”, and UK Brexit secretary David Davis.

