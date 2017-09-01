Oliver Gill

The former boss crisis-hit doorstep lender Provident Financial has agreed to forgo a year's worth of salary, benefits, and bonuses.

Peter Crook, who left the firm in August as the firm revealed a shopping list of problems, was entitled to pay over a 12-month notice period.

But in a short statement today, the Provident Financial said Crooks has waived his rights to such pay.

Crook will also be entitled to a pension from Provident worth almost £1.3m when he turns 55 next July.

And he has a number of outstanding share awards under Provident's performance share plan. But these will be subject to clawback provisions, the lender said.

