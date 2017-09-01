US economic advisor Gary Cohn says he has a "great" relationship with Trump

Courtney Goldsmith

Cracks are showing in the White House foundation yet again as Gary Cohn, the White House chief economic advisor, defended his relationship with Donald Trump.

"I have a great relationship with the President," Cohn said in an interview with CNBC today. "We're working well together."

The comments follow a report in the Washington Post which indicated Trump is fuming at Cohn for publicly criticising him.

Cohn spoke out against Trump's weak response to deadly protests in Charlottesville last month in a recent interview with the Financial Times, saying the President should do more to condemn white supremacists.

Today, Cohn said he and Trump were working together on key issues like the long-awaited tax reform plan over the past week.

However, in a speech this week Trump acknowledged several advisors working on tax reform but failed to mention Cohn.

Read more: Trump says "it's time" to rip up the tax code