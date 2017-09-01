Royal Bank of Scotland non-executive director steps down for health reasons

William Turvill

Royal Bank of Scotland has announced that a member of its board has stepped down for health reasons.

John Hughes, who joined the bank as a non-executive director over the summer, has stepped down with immediate effect.

Chairman Howard Davies said: “It is unfortunate that John Hughes has had to step down from the board.

“He has made a great contribution in his brief tenure and we wish him all the best for the future and a speedy recovery.”

Hughes, formerly KPMG UK head of banking, took up his role at RBS on 21 June.

At the time Davies said: “John... has a deep understanding of the banking industry gained throughout his career at KPMG where he was a senior audit partner and UK head of banking.”

