There was a strike on Southern rail today but hardly anyone noticed

Drivers and guards on Southern rail have been on strike today, but most passengers would be forgiven for not realising anything was amiss.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has been embroiled in a dispute with Southern rail's parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for over a year, which has caused travel chaos for passengers.

However, recent actions haven't resulted in quite as much fanfare, much to the relief of beleaguered commuters.

Good luck to fellow commuters today #southernfail #southernstrike ironically strike service normally better than usual everyday "service" — Emmajane37 (@emmajane37) September 1, 2017

Normal service on most routes

Southern said its services were running well today as it planned to operate over 90 per cent of trains with a normal service, and 89 per cent of trains were running on time.

Today's alterations included:

West London line services will not operate

Southern services to and from Guildford will not run

Some peak hour services between Ashford International and Hastings will not run

A number of services on other routes (predominantly Coastway services) will also not operate.

➡️ https://t.co/AasySTCg5o pic.twitter.com/RdoomLvV9K — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) September 1, 2017

A Southern spokesperson said:

"Passenger numbers have doubled in 12 years on Southern trains to and from London and we have to modernise the infrastructure, trains and working practices to future-proof this, the country's busiest rail network.

"Through our changes, we now have more staff on our trains than before, nobody has lost their job and service levels are 20 per cent better on Southern than they were eight months ago."

RMT said Southern rail rejected its call for round table talks with all parties that have a stake in resolving the dispute over so-called driver only operated trains.

The union's second day of strikes will take place on Monday 4 September.