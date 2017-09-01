Patti Cake$

James Luxford

A different side to the American Dream is explored in this film festival darling that follows a young white woman from the suburbs who dreams of being a rapper.

New Jersey is an apt setting for this modern play on almost every Bruce Springsteen song, with one character looking to break out of this old town and run towards her dreams. Rather than subvert that path, the film actually plays things fairly straight – swap rap for boxing and NJ for Philly, and you’ve got Rocky 7.

But while it would be easy to roll your eyes at the cliches, there’s enough that sings in Patti’s world to make her journey a fascinating one. There’s the grubby urban aesthetic, a sharply penned script and some lovely cinematography. But most of all, there’s the immensely likeable star.

Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, performing with a flawless Jersey accent, has an uncanny way of making you empathise with her awkward character, and she’ll resonate with anyone who’s ever felt shut out of the cool crowd. As her inevitable rise to stardom begins, only those with hearts of stone won’t well up.

